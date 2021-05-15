Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of his car and plunged 50-feet off a bridge and into the Wissahickon Creek early Saturday morning according to police.The crash happened along the 4600 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Roxborough section.Responding officers rescued the driver from his overturned vehicle, that was quickly filling with water.Officials say an ambulance took the man to the hospital for evaluation.So far no word on his condition or what caused him to lose control.