car accident

Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of his car and plunged 50-feet off a bridge and into the Wissahickon Creek early Saturday morning according to police.

The crash happened along the 4600 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Roxborough section.


Responding officers rescued the driver from his overturned vehicle, that was quickly filling with water.
Officials say an ambulance took the man to the hospital for evaluation.


So far no word on his condition or what caused him to lose control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxborough (philadelphia)car crashcar accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Officials identify 2 people killed in NJ car crash
2 women hospitalized following head-on collision
Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support after car accident
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News