Crayola Experience in Northampton County offers colorful fun for whole family

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Now that the holiday season is over, families may be looking for some exciting things to do in 2024.

On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News visited the Crayola Experience.

It's made up of 65,000 feet of creativity and has 27 hands-on attractions.

Action News Photojournalist Mike Niklauski was there with all the latest.

