Crews battling wildfire at Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire Wednesday night in Browns Mills, Burlington County.Chopper 6 shows the flames burning on the Fort Dix military base.Authorities say the fire broke out at 2:30 p.m., and was fueled by high winds.More than 100 firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze which has burned 1,200 acres.There have been no evacuations or structural damage but some roads in the area are closed.Firefighters say they will work through the night.