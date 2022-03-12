Police: Woman's body found on the side of the road in Kensington

body found

Police say a red car, possibly a Nissan, drove away from the scene of where the body was found.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a grim discovery in the city's Kensington section.

Police say the body of a woman was found on the 300 block of East Tusculum Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say surveillance video in the area shows a red car, possibly a Nissan, parallel park, quickly open and close the passenger door, then drives away from the scene.

The video shows the woman's body left behind, after the car leaves according to police.

The vehicle was last scene heading towards Kensington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215.686.3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215.686.TIPS.
