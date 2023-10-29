19-year-old gunned down in double shooting outside Philadelphia shopping center; killer still sought

Police are looking for three suspects who were in a white sedan with black-rimmed tires.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young woman was gunned down while sitting in a car at a Philadelphia shopping complex back in 2021.

Now, her father is urging anyone with information to come forward and bring her killer to justice.

Ojanae Thompson, 19, was an aspiring nurse who loved life.

"She's always willing to help everyone. You know, a very altruistic person, you know she just loved life and always smiling, always smiling," said her father Keavin Thompson.

On August 16, 2021, Keavin said his daughter was helping a friend plan a party for their mother.

"They were going to that shopping center to get food and you know they're looking for decorations and I think that's my understanding," he recalled.

Just after 7 p.m., Ojanae and her friend were sitting in a car just outside of ShopRite at the One and Olney Shopping Center.

"It appears that the shooters walked right up to this BMW and intentionally fired at least 16 shots through the front windshield and through the driver door window," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 18-year-old male in the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ojanae was also taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, she died from her injuries on August 31.

"For no one to know anything, no one, to have seen anything but the amount of businesses that are in that parking lot makes no sense to me," said Keavin.

"If they do know something please speak out," Keavin said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Ojanae's family has set up a scholarship fund in her memory. Click here to find more information.