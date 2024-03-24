$50,000 reward offered for information on man gunned down in Philadelphia 3 years ago

The family of Charles "Chuckie" Maude III says their pain is still fresh, even years after his death.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over three years ago, a Philadelphia man was shot while sitting in his car.

Now, his family is hoping that a large reward will urge someone to come forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"He has two little girls that are right here that have to grow up without a father and it's sad. My brother was a good person. He was not mean to a soul. So it just hurts," said Charles' sister, Jennifer Maude.

On March 12, 2021, Charles was hanging out with friends along the 3200 block of Emerald Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

His mother says his friends left and Charles got into his car around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows two men walking up to it, Charles is then shot through the window.

The 24-year-old died two days later at the hospital.

"Watch the video, if you know who they are, please contact the police," said Charles' mother, Jennifer Meleski.

Police pointed out distinct defects or markings on both of the suspects' pants. Investigators also say the suspect's white vehicle has a vanity-type plate with red writing.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering $30,000 in reward money from his family.

That's up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS and all calls will remain anonymous.

"Why would they take our kid's life? What could make them, what could he have done so bad that they had to do this to him, to all of us?" questioned the victim's father, Charles Maude II.