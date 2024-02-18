Family seeks answers after Philadelphia double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Imear Morrison's family says at the end of 2022, he was trying to turn his life around.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia left one man dead and another in critical condition back in 2023.

Now, the family of the deceased is hoping that the public has information that can lead authorities to the killer.

Imear Morrison's family says at the end of 2022, he was trying to turn his life around.

"He's just talking about changes, you know, to make in the New Year coming. And um just, just as sudden you know, someone took his life," said Morrison's uncle, Curtis Shiver.

On February 15, 2023, police were called to the 3900 block of Folsom Street in the city's Mantua section for reports of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they found Morrison suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

"There were three of them that were walking from the pizza store. He got shot, my son got shot. The other person got shot as well, but the third person disappeared," said Morrison's mother, Valerie Moore.

The second man who got shot was listed in critical condition.

Police did arrest a man in possession of a gun that turned out to be the murder weapon in Morrison's case.

However, police did clear him of the murder.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"In my neighborhood, that's a lot of money, so if it's out there that there is a reward, somebody should talk," said Moore.