2 facing charges after crossing guard gets hit by vehicle in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved crossing guard in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia is on the minds of countless parents and children as she tries to fight back from critical injuries. Two people are now facing charges in connection with the accident.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 61-year-old crossing guard was hit at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say that a red Nissan Versa ran a red light, struck a UV, and careened into the woman who was standing in the crosswalk while working as a crossing guard.

"Joanne I love you and we all love you, and Port Richmond will never be the same without you. So get yourself better and get back on that corner," said Margie Fuegel of Port Richmond.

Fuegel owns the check cashing store on the corner.

"She has a big hello for me every single morning. Talk about the weather and her day. Her son just got married in October," said Fuegel.

They say she's been a crossing guard for about the last four years and brightens up every morning.

"Every morning I come out I see her welcome me, 'Hello love! Hi darling!" says Edward Okebiorun, who is a pharmacist nearby.

Shailey Toribio and her daughter say they are so thankful to have her here.

"I really, really hope that she gets better soon," said Toribio.

Police say the driver of the Nissan is expected to be charged soon.

Police also say the second driver, who was not at fault in the accident, will face charges for driving a stolen vehicle.
