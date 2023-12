CSX freight train partially derails in South Philadelphia, knocking down utility pole

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A train partially derailed in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

It happened around midnight in the 3300 block of South Delaware Ave, near the Packer Ave Marine Terminal.

Officials say approximately 5-6 box cars from a CSX freight train left the tracks, which caused a utility pole and wires to be knocked over.

Fortunately, no hazardous materials were found in the box cars.

There are no reported injuries at this time.