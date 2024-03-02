3 trains involved in collision, derailment in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley: NTSB

The train was hauling boxcars and tanker cars, the photos show. No injuries are being reported.

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania -- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision and derailment involving three Norfolk Southern trains on Saturday, the agency said in a post on X.

The derailment occurred in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, Norfolk Southern said.

There is "no threat to the public, no hazardous material concerns from the railcars, and no reports of injuries to our crew members," Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker said in a statement to ABC.

Images from the Nancy Run Fire Company's Facebook page show a freight train derailed and off its tracks on Riverside Drive in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning.

The train was hauling boxcars and tanker cars, the photos show. No injuries are being reported.

According to Norfolk Southern, a "small diesel fuel leak" at the derailment site has been contained with booms and will be vacuumed out. The company says such a leak is "common when locomotives are involved."

One car containing plastic pellets has spilled its contents onto the ground, which Northfolk Southern said will also be cleaned up. The derailment has led to nearby road closures.

Cleanup crews and contractors with Norfolk Southern will remain on scene over the coming days, Spielmaker said.

"We appreciate the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies," said Spielmaker. "Our crews and contractors will remain on-scene over the coming days to cleanup, and we appreciate the public's patience while they work as quickly, thoroughly, and as safely as possible. We are always working to advance safety. We will investigate this incident to understand how it happened and prevent others like it."