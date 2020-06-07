After more than a week, Philadelphia's curfew is lifted for Sunday

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time in more than a week, city officials said there will not be a citywide curfew enforced on Sunday night.
In addition, there were no traffic restrictions or street closures in Center City.
A citywide curfew was first enforced on May 30 after thousands of people gathered to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent in Center City.
Protesters blocked streets, dozens of stores were looted and multiple fires were set. At least 13 police officers were injured that night and an 8 p.m. curfew was enforced.
The National Guard was called in to assist, and many demonstrations since have remained nonviolent.
It is not clear how long the National Guard will remain in the city.
The Department of Public Health still recommends that everyone wear a mask when in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Because of the large number of people that have participated in protest activities in Philadelphia, health officials believe there may be an increased likelihood that participants may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Officials said those who were at or near a protest-even if they wore a mask-should follow these recommendations to combat the spread of the virus:
- Monitor for symptoms like new-onset fever, cough, or shortness of breath for fourteen days.
- Try to stay away from other people for fourteen days; if you can't stay at home, be sure to wear a mask properly and try to stay at least six feet from others.
- Get tested for COVID-19 seven days after having been in a crowd; those seeking testing do not need to identify that they were at a protest but instead should say they were near someone who may have had COVID-19.
City officials said additional demonstrations were planned for Sunday.
