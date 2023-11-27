Amazon ramps up for the holidays, hiring more than 18K people between NJ, Pa. combined

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cyber Monday is here, and retailers from small businesses to big box stores to online giants, like Amazon, have been dropping prices to entice customers.

Cyber Monday for Amazon actually began on Saturday with bargains on toys and electronics, clothing, skincare and more.

Operations have been ramping up for the holidays as Amazon plans to hire 250,000 additional people throughout the U.S. for full-time, seasonal and part-time roles to support the holiday season. That includes more than 18,000 people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined.

There are also robots -- several thousand of them at the Robbinsville Township site alone - making it the first Amazon robotics site to open in to New Jersey.

There are 750,000 robots across Amazon. The company stated that technology and robotics teams have improved their workplace and helped deliver better prices, selection and convenience for customers.

As far as the top deals you will see on Amazon, you can save up to 35% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Studio. They also have up to 30% off select Peloton products and select Fisher-Price toys, and up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances.