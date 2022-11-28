Cyber Monday: Local deals and steals for holiday shoppers

It is not just big box stores that are deeply discounting items, many local small businesses are also offering incredible savings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Cyber Monday and it is a dream come true for deal seekers. It is not just big box stores that are deeply discounting items, many local small businesses are also offering incredible savings.

At Ali's Wagon, you'll find items from beauty to baby as well as clothes, candles, cooking and kitchen items.

Pre-COVID, if you wanted to buy a gift from Ali's Wagon, your only option was to go to Fairmount but now, like many stores, you can go online. And for Cyber Monday everything is 20% off.

"We have a lot of orders to fill already, which is amazing," said Jessie Menken, owner of Ali's Wagon.

At Buddha Babe in Mount Airy and on BuddhhaBabe.com you can get half off toys, toddler scarves, and blankets for Cyber Monday. You can also find Philadelphia-themed blankets.

They even have dolls that are made by a collective of Afghan refugees in New Delhi.

"Their motto is a stitch against waste and a stitch for freedom," said owner Tina Dixon Spence.

If you're looking for something sparkly to put under the tree, check out the jewelry from Philadelphia designer Ann Lagos.

"It's jewelry that has special meaning that celebrates a woman's life," said Lagos, owner of Realm Fine + Fashion Jewelry

Everything sitewide is 25% off.

"We're extending it until tomorrow night at ExploreRealm.com 25% off all jewelry through midnight 11-29-22."

For more jewelry head to Marlyn Schiff's Boutique in Haverford or MarlynSchiffBoutique.com.

"The website for our business is new," said owner Schiff.

Marlyn is offering 40% off all jewelry.

"30% off all clothing, accessories, handbags, anything else that we sell in the store," she said.

Marlyn Schiff is also extending her Cyber Monday deal. It will end Tuesday night at midnight.