Crime & Safety

Chester County DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County have charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his friend on Monday.

Authorities say they shooting stemmed from a dispute between three juveniles who attended a school in Montgomery County.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, the trio agreed to meet in Chester County on Monday as a location for a planned fight.

That's when police say 15-year-old Raul Castro shot his friend twice.

"30 years ago, this incident would have been a fist fight and nothing else. But the defendant decided to bring a gun to the fight, almost leading to the first Chester County murder of 2019," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

The 14-year-old male victim was found under a bridge near the river suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police say Castro will be charged as an adult on charges of attempted murder.

The third juvenile involved in the altercation is not facing any charges at this time.
