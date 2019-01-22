The Northampton County District Attorney says he wants to shut down a business that's been the scene of multiple crimes over the years.DA John Morganelli says the building that now houses a bar called Spanky's East has operated as a gentlemen's club for years under different names and management.But one thing has remained the same."The latest event that occurred over the weekend was sort of the tipping scale at this point," said Morganelli. "We had a homicide that actually occurred at this property years ago. There have been numerous shootings.The tipping point Morganelli is referring to is a shooting this past Saturday inside the club on Butler Street, during which three men were wounded.The DA says he is scheduling a meeting with police officials from Wilson Borough so he can start building a case against Spanky's East under Pennsylvania's nuisance laws.Morganelli says the plan is to collect every complaint and police report ever filed against this club and every other club that has operated in this location and then interview people who live nearby to record their complaints."We're also going to be in touch with the liquor control board to look at the status of renewing their liquor license because that's a very big way to go after these kinds of nuisance bars," he said.We spoke with several people who live nearby who say they are tired of the violence this place attracts to their neighborhood."We heard gun shots and guys pulled up here in an SUV and the guy came running back and jumped into the SUV," said Joel Ostrander.Neighbor Pamela Warner said the club is just bad news."It's not good for the neighborhood," she said. "You have to be afraid when you walk by. You never know what's going to happen."------