DA: No charges in death of man shot by Philadelphia police officer in home

EMBED </>More Videos

Commissioner says deadly police-involved shooting is a tragedy. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia District Attorney's office says no charges will be filed in the death of a man shot by police in his home after he fired at them, apparently mistaking them for intruders.

Prosecutors said Tuesday Philadelphia Police Officer Angel Vasquez was justified in the shooting death of 59-year-old Ricardo Giddings on August 6 because the officer "reasonably believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.



Authorities said members of the SWAT team were seeking the grandson of Giddings on a weapons violation when they entered the Germantown residence.

Police say Giddings fired four rounds from a stairway, striking Officer Jaison Potts in the face, and was killed by Officer Vasquez's return fire. Giddings' wife was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized. The grandson being sought later turned himself in.

Police commissioner Richard Ross called the shooting "an all-out, absolute tragedy."

EMBED More News Videos

News conference on shooting of Philly police officer on August 6, 2018.


The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office issued this statement: "Our office has carefully reviewed the available relevant materials about this matter, including interviews of multiple witnesses, and the investigative reports from relevant city agencies. We have concluded that the officer reasonably believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury. The officer was, therefore, legally justified in using deadly force and in this circumstance no criminal charges are warranted."

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over scene of officer injury in Germantown on Monday, August 6, 2018.


After the incident, Action News spoke to Giddings' family who said they never heard police announce themselves; they thought someone was trying to break into the house.

Gidding's daughter Laquisha Johnson said, "My dad thought that someone was breaking in. So, he has a registered firearm and he did shoot."

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the force.
EMBED More News Videos

See raw video from the Action Cam after a police officer was shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingpolice officer shotinstagram storiesNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Top Stories
Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle
Surveillance video shows suspect fire shots in Olney murder
Woman, teen arrested after Delco chase ends in driveway crash
Trump: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
How hurricanes are categorized based on wind force
Kensington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Hundreds attend vigil to honor 20 victims of limousine crash
New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019
Show More
Rotten Apple: $73K, 200 counterfeit Apple products seized
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warm and Humid Today
Man, 26, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform
Sea monster invades Philadelphia Navy Yard
More News