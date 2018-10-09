EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3893573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> News conference on shooting of Philly police officer on August 6, 2018.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office says no charges will be filed in the death of a man shot by police in his home after he fired at them, apparently mistaking them for intruders.Prosecutors said Tuesday Philadelphia Police Officer Angel Vasquez was justified in the shooting death of 59-year-old Ricardo Giddings on August 6 because the officer "reasonably believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.Authorities said members of the SWAT team were seeking the grandson of Giddings on a weapons violation when they entered the Germantown residence.Police say Giddings fired four rounds from a stairway, striking Officer Jaison Potts in the face, and was killed by Officer Vasquez's return fire. Giddings' wife was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized. The grandson being sought later turned himself in.Police commissioner Richard Ross called the shooting "an all-out, absolute tragedy."The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office issued this statement: "Our office has carefully reviewed the available relevant materials about this matter, including interviews of multiple witnesses, and the investigative reports from relevant city agencies. We have concluded that the officer reasonably believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury. The officer was, therefore, legally justified in using deadly force and in this circumstance no criminal charges are warranted."After the incident, Action News spoke to Giddings' family who said they never heard police announce themselves; they thought someone was trying to break into the house.Gidding's daughter Laquisha Johnson said, "My dad thought that someone was breaking in. So, he has a registered firearm and he did shoot."Potts is a 20-year veteran of the force.---------