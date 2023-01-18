Arrest made in killing of teen who attended birthday party in Camden

Investigators are still trying to piece together how a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed after a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a teen who attended a birthday party last month.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on December 3, 2022, near the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden.

Authorities say 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, of Lindenwold, was gunned down after he attended a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue.

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire.

Daimeon Allen

On Tuesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said a 14-year-old male was charged with murder in the death of Allen.

He will be held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

Allen was a freshman at Lindenwold High School and had just moved there from Camden. He was the youngest of five siblings.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947