NJ artist 'The College Cuber' creates portrait of Damar Hamlin using Rubik's Cubes

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey artist is paying tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after the football player suffered a cardiac arrest during this week's Monday Night Football game.

Dylan Sadiq, also known as 'The College Cuber,' created a portrait of Hamlin using pieces of Rubik's Cubes.

He shared a timelapse video on social media of him building the portrait inside his Bayonne studio.

Sadiq told Storyful that a typical mosaic takes him three hours to complete.

Though Hamlin is still under sedation, his recovery from cardiac arrest continues moving in "a positive direction," the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday.

"We all remain optimistic," Rooney said, adding that Hamlin's family asked him not to go into further detail.

The Bills said Hamlin was still in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.