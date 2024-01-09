Damari Carter's father spoke with Action News on Monday to tell us how heartbreaking the situation is.

Father of 4-year-old boy presumed dead in Philadelphia speaks out as search continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the search continues for a missing 4-year-old who is presumed dead in Philadelphia, more family members are speaking out to try and find closure.

It has been over a month since anyone has seen the young boy, Damari Carter.

Damari's mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey from the Overbrook neighborhood, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Kevin Spencer from West Philadelphia, are facing several charges in this case.

Some of those charges include murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and false reports.

The investigation into this incident began on December 30, after family members said they had not seen Damari in weeks.

Damari's aunt, Nakia Bailey, told Action News they last saw him on his birthday, November 25.

"It didn't have to happen. That baby was wanted. If not by her, by everyone else. His father wanted him," said Nakia.

"For you to take him away from me, it really hurts," added Darryle Carter Jr., the boy's father.

Carter spoke with Action News over the phone on Monday to tell us how heartbreaking the situation is.

Damari's mother reportedly told the family that the 4-year-old had been struck and killed by a car, but police found no evidence of this incident.

"She was telling us that he was fine. Then, when she did say that he got hit by a car, she stopped contacting us, period," said Nakia.

On Sunday morning, police searched Spencer's house on the 3800 block of Reno Street.

In a video, officers can be seen carrying out bags of evidence collected at the scene.

Police have spent the majority of the weekend searching for Damari, canvassing neighborhoods, and even examining dumpsters blocks away from Spencer's home.

So far, officers have not found anything in connection to the child.

On January 5, however, police say Bailey provided information on her involvement in the death of her son.

Sources tell Action News that investigators believe Damari was beaten to death.

Now, the family is praying for a chance to give Damari a proper funeral.

"I want to give him the respect that is due to him and his father, and our family," said Nakia.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.