Police K9 recovering after suffering heat illness during search for Chester County prison escapee

Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, has been missing since he broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Police K9 is on the mend after suffering a heat-related illness while searching for Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted killer who escaped the Chester County Prison on August 31.

Officials said Thursday that Loki was discharged from the veterinary care.

"He is doing well. He's been released from the hospital earlier today and is expected to make a full recovery and return to work within the next week," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

Dense woods, thick underbrush and the hot weather have made the search difficult for tactical crews.

Since the escape, there have been at least eight sightings that police believe could be Cavalcante, the latest around noon Thursday near Longwood Gardens, said Bivens.