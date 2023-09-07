Danelo Cavalcante escape: Authorities to provide update on search for Chester County killer

Danelo Cavalcante has been missing since he broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's now been one week since 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante broke out of Chester County Prison, setting off a massive manhunt.

Federal and local agencies have been searching since August 31 for the 34-year-old convicted killer.

Officials will provide an update at 3 p.m. on the latest search efforts. You can watch it live on 6abc and 6abc.com.

Video captures escape

Video released by authorities on Wednesday shows how Cavalcante escaped prison.

It happened at 8:51 a.m. at the facility in Pocopson Township.

The video shows Cavalcante walking toward a doorway at the Chester County Prison. He then spends a moment looking over his shoulder.

Cavalcante then places his hands on one wall and his feet on another, then manages to scale the walls while parallel to the ground.

Acting Warden Howard Holland said Cavalcante was then able to climb up to the roof, push his way through razor wire, scale another fence, then push through more razor wire as he escaped.

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the prison break in Chester County

Holland said there was a guard in the observation tower but that person did not see the escape.

We now know the officer in that tower is on administrative leave as a criminal investigation unfolds.

"The actions of the tower officer present at the time of Cavalcante's escape are a key part of our internal investigation. We will be taking appropriate action against personnel based on that investigation," Holland said.

SEE ALSO: Fugitive Chester County killer used previous escapee's breakout methods: Warden

Cavalcante's breakout mirrors the escape of Igor Bolte, who got free in the same way on May 19. That time the prison guard in the observation saw Bolte and he was captured within minutes.

Bill LaTorre, a retired Pennsylvania State Police sergeant who now runs his own security consulting firm, told ABC News on Wednesday that he is not surprised Cavalcante is suspected of using the same escape method as Burham and Bolte. But was surprised that officials didn't do more to "defeat that strategy to escape."

Holland said that after Bolte's escape, a security consultant was brought in and recommended placing razor wire on the wall where he escaped to block the route.

"One of the issues brought up was the once the razor wire was put in place, it was determined by our security advisors that this one level of security was sufficient," Holland said. "In fact, what was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of security countermeasure should have been bolstered by additional means."

He said steps are being taken now to completely enclose the eight exercise yards at the prison, which are now open air. He said additional security cameras will also be installed and a corrections officer will be on the ground to help the tower officer monitor the inmates in the exercise yard.

Timeline of Cavalcante's escape

Investigators say it took an hour for Cavalcante to be reported missing when he failed to report back from recreation time.

The following timeline was released by Acting Warden Howard Holland on Wednesday:

8:33 a.m.: Cavalcante's block entered the exercise yard

8:51 a.m.: Cavalcante escapes from the prison by crab-walking up a wall, pushing his way through razor wire, running across the roof and pushing his way through more razor wire

9:35 a.m.: Cavalcante's block returns to the unit from the yard

9:45 a.m.: Officers on Cavalcante's block notify central control of a missing inmate

9:48 a.m.: Officers inform central control that Cavalcante was missing. There was a belief he was in a phone visiting room but he was not there

9:50 a.m.: The prison was locked down and a special count was conducted

10:01 a.m.: The public escape siren was sounded and the 911 center was notified

Cavalcante spotted Tuesday night

State police say there was a sighting of Cavalcante by a resident in the area of Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday night.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said Wednesday that teams searched for hours but were unable to locate him.

A reverse 911 call went out to inform residents of the issue.

Police say one of the tactical search dogs suffered a heat-related emergency during the search and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Targeted search area

Police have been shifting the perimeter of their search area since Cavalcante's escape to account for sightings and possible movements.

The borders of the current search are Route 926 to the north, Hillendale Road to the south, Creek Road to the east and Route 52 to the west.

Hot weather, dense forest complicate search

Dense woods, thick underbrush and the hot weather in Chester County were complicating the search for Cavalcante on the seventh day of the manhunt.

Pennsylvania state police addressed the issue after Cavalcante slipped the perimeter established by authorities after his escape from the county's prison last Thursday morning.

He was spotted by a trail camera on the property of Longwood Gardens on Monday night, which is south of the original perimeter.

These images of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante were captured from a camera on the property of Longwood Gardens on the night of September 4, 2023.

One image released by police shows Cavalcante walking north at 8:21 p.m. and another photo shows him walking south through the same area at 9:33 p.m.

During a news conference on Tuesday, police said the brush is likely helping the convicted killer hide.

"Obviously, I wish we would have been able to capture him without him getting through that perimeter, but it's also not shocking," said Lt. Col. George Bivens on Tuesday. "It's dark, it's a large area. Not to make excuses - it's difficult terrain."

Police say the brush is so thick that searchers can only go a few feet before losing sight of each other and they have to hack their way through it.

Devices usually used in searches like this are being hindered by the weather. It's too hot for technology that can spot body temperature to pick anything up.

Cavalcante has already gotten his hands on a backpack, clothing and unknown supplies.

Police say the convicted murderer is growing more desperate to get away and that they want to minimize the opportunity for him to encounter anyone else or obtain any additional items.

What does Danelo Cavalcante look like?

Cavalcante is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes. He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese, Spanish and some English.

What was Cavalcante convicted of?

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in front of her two young children in Schuylkill Township in 2021.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week for the fatal stabbing and was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks.

Prosecutors say he killed his girlfriend to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao's killing and authorities believe he was trying to return to his home country.

How residents can help

Residents are being asked to secure their property, check on neighbors and keep an eye on security cameras. Call police if you see anything suspicious.

How to report Cavalcante info to police

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals' Tipline at 877-WANTED-2. There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.

Some schools reopening

Kennett Consolidated School District will be reopening five of our six schools located outside the search perimeter. New Garden, Bancroft, Mary D. Lang, Kennett Middle and Kennett High School will open and operate on a regular schedule with an increased police presence on all campuses. A separate message will be communicated to all Greenwood families with a detailed plan for Greenwood students.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District says Unionville Elementary, Unionville High School and Patton Middle School will be open Thursday.

"We plan to review the search zone again tomorrow morning to determine which buildings we can safely open," said the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District on its website.

SEE ALSO: Pocopson Township resident believes escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante was in his home

Other sightings of Cavalcante

Cavalcante was spotted on video around 1:43 a.m. Saturday, on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township. It's about 1.5 miles from the prison.

Police say Cavalcante was spotted Sunday afternoon from a distance by a state trooper who gave chase but lost him.

And hours before that, Ryan Drummond claims he saw Cavalcante inside his home on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. Police arrived but the man escaped back into the thick wood and brush after taking some food.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, authorities were called in on reports of another possible sighting of Cavalcante, but he was nowhere to be found.

Just a few hours later he was spotted on the camera at Longwood Gardens.