Philadelphia schools employee charged with 100 counts of child pornography

DOWINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A School District of Philadelphia employee has been charged with 100 counts of child pornography, according to authorities.Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pa., had more than 200 pictures of young girls, whose ages range from to 6 to 10 years old, in sexually suggestive dress and poses, authorities said.Gaudiello, who Chester County law enforcement officials said was employed by the Philadelphia School District, is also accused of uploading more than 100 lewd images and sharing them across the internet.In a statement, District Attorney Deb Ryan said in part, "It is sickening to think of the innocent young children who were posed and photographed to satisfy the degenerate behavior of the defendant and others like him."According to court documents, the investigation began in May when Chester County detectives got word from both the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child porn images had been uploaded to the internet.Documents further stated that detectives traced the images to Gaudiello's email address and a computer at a home in Downingtown.A search warrant of the home led investigators to what was noted as several thumb drives with child porn, including one with a file titled "new talent."In court documents, investigators described the total number of images as a "substantial library."Gaudiello was released on $100,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 21.