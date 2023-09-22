WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw posts farewell message as tenure comes to an end

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 9:47AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Danielle Outlaw shared a farewell message as she concludes her tenure as Philadelphia police commissioner.

Outlaw said she was filled with gratitude and pride in a video posted on the police department's Community and Partnerships YouTube channel.

"When I arrived in this incredible city as your police commissioner in 2020, little did I know that the journey we would embark upon together would field unprecedented challenges. Over the past three-and-a-half years we faced adversity that tested the resilience of our communities, our police force and our city as a whole," she said.

Those challenges including a record number homicides in 2021 and navigating the pandemic.

Homicides are down 18 percent since then as Outlaw leaves for a new leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

First Deputy John Stanford Jr. is taking over as interim police commissioner.

