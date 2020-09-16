Darby Township police search for suspects in attempted abduction of 8-year-old

Upper Darby Township police are searching for this vehicle in connection to an attempted abduction.

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Darby Township, Delaware County are asking the public's help in tracking down two suspects wanted in an attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl.

It happened around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tribbett Avenue and Hernesprota Drive.

Police said the two male suspects were inside a white GMC Savana van with a Pennsylvania license plate. There was black spray paint on the rear doors and red spray paint on along the vehicle's right side.

The child told police the driver exited the vehicle and walked toward her while telling the passenger, "Let's grab her."

The child was able to escape.

Police describe the driver as a dark-skinned Black male with a thin build wearing a white tank top with visible tattoos on his arms. The passenger was described as a light-skinned Black male.

Police released an image of the vehicle on Wednesday.



Anyone with information should contact Criminal Investigator Sean Gallagher at 610-583-3245 or by email at sgallagher@darbytwp.org.
