The Darren Daulton Foundation continuing the fight to help save lives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly three years after losing his fight with brain cancer Darren Daulton's fight to help others battling malignant brain tumors lives on through his foundation.Daulton's former Phillies teammate Mickey Morandini and current Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp are among those helping raise awareness and money for the disease through the Darren Daulton Foundation."I think he would be proud of us kind of his legacy going on. He was such a big part of Philadelphia," said Morandini.Phillies catcher Knapp said, "Being a catcher you have that leadership quality. And you are kind of selfless and that's what this organization is about, Helping people who need help."Dutch was more than just a fan favorite during his 14-year career with the Phillies which included three All-Star appearances and a memorable 1993 World Series run against Joe Carter and the Blue Jays.Morandini says he was like family to those who knew him best."He was almost like a father figure to me in that clubhouse. This is just my way of saying thank you to him," said Morandini.The Darren Daulton foundation took a major hit due to COVID-19.They were forced to cancel their annual golf tournament which had raised $100,000 for people needing financial assistance.So they established an online campaign Homerun for Hope asking for anyone to step up to the plate, donate on their website by August 6, which is the third anniversary of his passing."It helps people, families that have brain tumors that can't pay bills," said Morandini. "It's a tough situation for a lot of families."Knapp added, "Especially in a time right now where people are really struggling, the foundation is doing whatever they can to help people in the Philly area who really need it."Since 2013 The Darren Daulton Foundation has raised more than $250,000.