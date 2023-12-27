Police in Bucks County search for serial thief with 20 outstanding bench warrants

Investigators say Darryl Foreman has been on a crime spree in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for a man on their most wanted list, who they say is a serial thief.
Darryl Foreman, 30, from Philadelphia has 20 outstanding bench warrants.
Investigators say he has been on a crime spree in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties.
His alleged crimes include a felony theft at a Bucks County T.J. Maxx, where he's accused of filing reusable shopping bags with new purses and handbags.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact police immediately.