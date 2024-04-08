Date Night Re-do can help get your relationship in a good groove

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking to spice up your relationship or just have a fun night out with your significant other?

Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. George James is hosting what he calls "Date Night Re Do" on April 26.

He describes the event as therapy meets dancing and music meets fun times with friends.

Dr. James says he started the annual event in 2017, realizing the importance of date night in his own relationship.

Date Night Re Do | Tickets | April 26, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

The Inn at Villanova in Wayne

601 County Line Road Wayne, Pa. 19087