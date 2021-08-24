Meteorologist David Murphy to retire after more than 30 years with Action News

SEND DAVID MURPHY A FAREWELL MESSAGE!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime meteorologist and reporter David Murphy is forecasting the next chapter for himself. He will be retiring next month after three decades with Action News.Murphy joined Action News in 1990 as a general assignment reporter before becoming a meteorologist in 2004, and has been the weekday morning meteorologist for Action News Mornings (4:00-7:00 a.m.) and Action News at Noon for the past 17 years.He earned Seals of Approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association, and holds a Certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.Murphy's final day on Action News is Sept. 7, announced Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of WPVI."David Murphy has been part of the bedrock of Action News for decades, and his many contributions have been extremely important to our success as the leader in news and weather in the Delaware Valley," said Prazenica. "However, the best contribution David has made is to show all of us how a true gentleman conducts himself on and off the air. We will miss David as a colleague and friend, and wish him and his family all the best.""I was lucky enough to work at several great TV stations early in my career, but the entire time, my wife and I couldn't stop thinking about coming home to Philadelphia," reflected Murphy. "Channel 6 was the only station I seriously pursued. I knew this was the newscast everybody watched, and I wanted to have a lengthy career at the station."As a weather reporter, Murphy covered hurricanes in North Carolina and Louisiana, as well as two major tornadoes that eerily hit the same area seven months apart in Moore, Oklahoma. He has produced Action News feature reports on numerous aspects of local Delaware Valley weather. Memorable news assignments include the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing and the attacks against the World Trade Center in 1993 and 2001."From news reporting to weather, it's been a blast. The icing on the cake was being a part of such a talented, tight-knit morning anchor team with Matt, Tam, Karen and traffic reporter Matt Pellman, who have kept me laughing for the past 17 years and have joined me in serving our amazing Action News viewers, who I will also miss! But after 37 years in broadcasting, I have decided that I am an excellent candidate to exit from working life," said Murphy.Prior to joining Action News, Murphy was a reporter with WJZ-TV, Baltimore, Maryland; WMAR-TV, Baltimore, Maryland; WNEP-TV Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania; and with WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Murphy is a graduate of Temple University, Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. In 1984, he was the first Temple University student to win a national scholarship from the Radio-Television News Directors Association. In 1998, he was honored by his alma mater with an introduction into the Klein College Alumni Hall of Fame. Murphy also holds other prestigious honors, including several United Press International Awards for reporting while in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Murphy and his wife, Barbara, have three children and reside in suburban Philadelphia. He enjoys traveling with his family. He is involved with several local charities including annual fundraising efforts for the Parkinson Council and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. He is also a longtime Phillies fan and can often be spotted with family and friends at the ballpark.Murphy has requested that if you see him, be sure to call him out - "Yo Murph!" He loved hearing that greeting from the Philadelphia viewers that have watched him for 31 years.