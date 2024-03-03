Man shot dead while inside car at Philadelphia rec center; $20K reward offered for info

Police are trying to find out who killed 55-year-old David Tucker two years ago outside the Hunting Park Recreation Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is gunned down in the early morning hours while sitting in his car at a rec center. Now authorities hope a reward will encourage someone to come forward with information.

Philadelphia police are trying to find out who killed 55-year-old David Tucker two years ago outside the Hunting Park Recreation Center.

"This happens on Wednesday, March 2nd of 2022 at about 4:20 a.m.," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police received a call of a "person with a gun" at 1100 West Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section. When they arrived, they found Tucker shot inside a car in the driver's seat with the engine running.

"He's inside a gray Mercedes. He's subsequently taken to the hospital where he succumbs to his injuries," said Apeldorn.

Surveillance video captured two men surrounding Tucker's car, and one of the men opened fire. Nothing was taken, but you do see the shooter try the door handle before fleeing.

Additional video shows the men in the area of Old York Road and Roosevelt Boulevard minutes before the shooting.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

"You can call our tip line, remain anonymous, and by that I mean we'll give you a code number. You don't have to give us your name and we will give the detectives the information."

Police contend that someone saw or heard something.

"Somebody had to make that call of a man with a gun so we're looking for somebody that seen or knows something," said Apeldorn.