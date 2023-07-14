New Jersey judge approves sale of David's Bridal, avoiding total shut down

Marissa Custer left David's Bridal in Deptford, New Jersey, with a bridesmaid dress, ready for a destination wedding in Mexico, and glad to hear that the store won't be closing.

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Marissa Custer left David's Bridal in Deptford, New Jersey, with a bridesmaid dress, ready for a destination wedding in Mexico, and glad to hear that the store won't be closing.

"I think it's great. I mean this is the fifth dress I had to buy this year for a wedding that I'm in," said Custer.

The Conshohocken-based wedding retailer filed for bankruptcy in April, preparing to possibly lay off more than 9,000 employees.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The CEO of David's Bridal spoke with Action News this spring after the company filed for bankruptcy again, and was asked about the possibility of a sale.

"Even though we don't have total clarity as to who that ownership will be, at this point, it doesn't change the mission," said CEO Jim Marcum. "All through COVID and that prior bankruptcy, we never missed a dress to an event."

Last month, David's Bridal told Action News that advanced discussions with a potential buyer could save about 7,000 jobs and keep 195 stores open.

On Friday, a judge in Trenton approved the sale of David's Bridal to an investment firm.

Bride Gabrielle Grey of Gibbstown, Gloucester County just ordered her dress from David's Bridal, having shopped the sale racks.

"That's why I wanted to, to stay on my budget and get a more affordable dress," said Grey.

While she found her wedding dress at a small discount, she says the looming possibility of liquidation made the process very stressful.

"I kind of had to rush because I thought they were closing. So that's kind of disappointing," she said. "But it is what it is now at this point."

Action News reached out to David's Bridal but hasn't heard back yet.

Employees we spoke with say they expect to find out more information from corporate on Monday.