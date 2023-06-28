David's Bridal in 'advanced discussions' with buyer; nearly 200 stores may stay open

David's Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

David's Bridal says the potential bid would save about 7,000 jobs and keep about 195 stores open.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A potential lifeline could keep one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country in business.

David's Bridal, which is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania filed for bankruptcy in April.

The retailer employs more than 11,000 workers.

On Tuesday night, the company announced it is in "advanced discussions" with an interested bidder for certain of its assets.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after being laden with growing debt and declining sales of wedding dresses. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2019 as it continued to try to fix the business.