David's Bridal in 'advanced discussions' with buyer; nearly 200 stores may stay open

David's Bridal says the potential bid would save about 7,000 jobs and keep about 195 stores open.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 2:27AM
David's Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A potential lifeline could keep one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country in business.

David's Bridal, which is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania filed for bankruptcy in April.

The retailer employs more than 11,000 workers.

On Tuesday night, the company announced it is in "advanced discussions" with an interested bidder for certain of its assets.

David's Bridal says the potential bid would save about 7,000 jobs and keep nearly 195 stores open.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after being laden with growing debt and declining sales of wedding dresses. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2019 as it continued to try to fix the business.

