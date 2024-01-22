14-year-old Nick Elizalde was killed and 4 other students were injured in the shooting

Suspect in shooting outside Roxborough High School suspect to appear in court Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of five alleged co-conspirators connected to a mass shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured four other students after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School in September 2022 is expected to appear in court Monday.

Dayron Burney-Thorn is one of five people accused of ambushing and gunning down 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

The 2022 shooting happened on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Elizalde, of Havertown, was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough. He was killed in the shooting.

Burney-Thorn eluded law enforcement for more than a year before he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in October 2023.

Photos show him being arrested last fall in Germantown after he jumped out of a window. He was also wanted for a separate homicide that also place on Sept. 26, 2022, in the 600 block of N. 13th Street.

The other four suspects -- Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher and Zyhied Jones -- were all arrested prior to Burney-Thorn and a judge already ordered them to stand trial.

Investigators said cell phone records, ballistics evidence and surveillance video linked the suspects to the shooting. An arrest affidavit also shows detectives, assisted by the ATF Task Force, were able to link the Chevy Impala used in the shooting to the gunmen and a Ford Explorer too. DNA found in both vehicles helped with arrests, including a cigarette butt connected to Jones.

Police believe it was Burney-Thorn and Bivins who bought the ammunition used that day.

The arrest affidavit also shows a web of connections between the four to other serious crimes in the city.

Of the multiple guns fired outside Roxborough High School, police wrote in the affidavit, "... three of which correlated with other events at the time this affidavit was authored."

Jones and Fletcher are also accused of a separate murder that occurred in North Philadelphia the day before the Roxborough shooting.

