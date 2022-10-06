'Turn them in': Mother pleas for help after son gunned down on steps; 3 suspects wanted

Police say the vehicle used in Jones' killing is linked to a double shooting at 13th and Oxford streets.

According to the victim's mother, Theresa Guyton, police believe this may be a case of mistaken identity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was gunned down while sitting on his steps last week.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on the 600 block of N. 13th Street back on September 26.

Police say three gunmen fired more than 25 shots, killing a 19-year-old man.

Family members identified the victim as Tahmir Jones.

Tahmir Jones

Guyton says her son just got his GED and was working with a program learning construction. She says he had no criminal record.

Police say these suspects are wanted for the September 26 murder of Tahmir Jones.

"You know who those three little kids are. You know who they are. Turn them in before you be burying them ... before you be burying your kid," said Guyton in a plea to the suspects' family members.

The three suspects were last seen fleeing in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Police say the vehicle used in Jones' killing is linked to a shooting at 13th and Oxford where five suspects fired more than 40 shots on September 22.

A bullet grazed an eight-year-old girl in the head and wounded a 23-year-old man. Both victims were placed in stable condition after the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with both incidents.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for info in Jones' killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.