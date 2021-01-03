Police investigate deadly crash in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating after a rollover crash killed one person and left two others trapped in the wreckage.

According to police, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when the driver of a car lost control and ran off the 3000 block of Main Road in Franklin Township.

The car hit a pole and brought down power lines. The lines had to be cut before the victims could be rescued, authorities said.

One person was killed. Another person was pulled from the wreckage and is currently listed in critical condition.

Action News is awaiting information on the third victim.
