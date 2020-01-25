vine street expressway

Deadly crash on Vine Street Expressway early Saturday kills 1, injures 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A collision between two vehicles on the Vine Street Expressway has killed one person and injured two others early Saturday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Vine Street Expressway near the exit ramp to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Officials said the impact of the crash caused one person to be ejected from the car onto the Vine Street Expressway. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with numerous injuries and are listed in serious condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiafatal crashvine street expressway
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VINE STREET EXPRESSWAY
Tractor trailer crash causes fuel spill on the Vine Street Expressway
Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway
I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash
Ramp reopens after tractor-trailer breaks axle on I-76
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured in Pennsville crash
Hit-and-run crash kills man on Broad Street
Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump | LIVE
AccuWeather: Rain, Some Heavy
Man steals car at airport with mother, baby still inside
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
2 teens shot in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Officers honored for saving people from burning home
Anti-violence activist camps out for peace
Police release sketch of suspect in violent sexual assault
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
More TOP STORIES News