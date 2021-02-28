Hit-and-run driver strikes and kills man in Hunting Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of North 5th Street.
Arriving officers located the man's body on the roadway.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the hit-and-run driver was spotted in a brown SUV.
Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to call police.
