Hit-and-run driver strikes and kills man in Hunting Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of North 5th Street.Arriving officers located the man's body on the roadway.Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.According to investigators, the hit-and-run driver was spotted in a brown SUV.Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to call police.