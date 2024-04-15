Family, friends of man fatally struck in Newark hit-and-run pleads for driver to turn self in

Dave Gainer says his brother loved to walk, and was only minutes away from their home when he was hit.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The family of a Newark, Delaware man fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning is pleading for the driver to do the right thing.

Authorities say 49-year-old Mark Gainer was walking near Christiana Road and South Gerald Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle never stopped.

"He was a good man, a believer, a Christian. A good guy would do anything for anybody. He didn't, don't deserve to be left for dead on the side of the road," said the victim's brother, Dave Gainer.

Mark Gainer

Gainer says his brother loved to walk and was only minutes away from their home when he was hit.

"It's just hard, you know, because he's never coming back," said Gainer. "You don't leave people for dead. He should turn himself in."

Gainer also says his brother was a lifelong resident of Newark and someone everyone in their small neighborhood knew.

"Mark was a very gentle soul, never bothers anybody, never had a mean word to say about anybody," said neighbor, Rose Long. "I just can't believe somebody would hit him like that and not even stop and call 911."

"He was a good guy, all in all, family was a good family. Sucks he has to leave us so early," said Vinny Mulrine.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident.

On Monday morning, police were back at the scene, canvassing the block, looking for surveillance video as they continued to search for the driver.

Troopers ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal M. Calio at (302) 365-8483. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.