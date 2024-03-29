Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Honda Accord who struck and killed a pedestrian on Thursday night in the city's Grays Ferry section and then took off.

Police say a 64-year-old man was crossing at the intersection of 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he was struck by a driver who sped through a red light.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk.

The vehicle came from the eastbound lane and struck him with so much force that he was dragged about 100 feet, according to a witness.

"He was knocked out of one of his boots and we also found a cell phone that possibly belonged to the victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The driver never stopped after hitting the man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they do have some evidence, including car parts and video from multiple surveillance cameras.

The striking vehicle is described as a charcoal-colored Honda Accord.

The victim who died has not been identified.

This is the seventh fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

