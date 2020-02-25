Hit-and-run victim had Temple University ID, suspect remains at large: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night had a Temple University ID on him, according to Philadelphia police.Officers on patrol found the victim in the middle of 8th Street near Cecil B Moore Avenue around 8 p.m., approximately four blocks from Temple's Welcome Center.Police believe the victim was likely trying to cross the street when he was struck by a driver who seen on surveillance video traveling the wrong way.The victim died at the scene, police said."His body was launched about 150 feet north where he landed on the highway and that's where he was pronounced dead by medics. He appeared to have severe head trauma and also other injuries to his body," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police found pieces of a car scattered near the scene and discovered a Hyundai several minutes later with major front end damage, about three blocks away at 8th and Berks.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 27-year-old did have a Temple University ID on him at the time of the accident, but it's not clear if he was a student.Investigators said the victim lived about half a mile away from the crash and was likely walking home.Police are working on matching the car pieces found at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.