Motorcyclist killed in Delaware collision, bike split in half

WILMINGTON MANOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in New Castle County, Delaware when the bike split in half after a crash.It happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on North Dupont Highway (Route 13) and McMullin Avenue, south of I-295, in Wilmington Manor.Delaware State Police say the biker was speeding when the motorcycle collided with a car.The impact caused the motorcycle to break in two.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The car continued across the northbound lanes of Route 13 before coming to a rest in a parking lot.No other injuries were reported.