Motorcyclist killed in Delaware collision, bike split in half

Police say the biker was speeding when the motorcycle collided with a car.
WILMINGTON MANOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in New Castle County, Delaware when the bike split in half after a crash.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on North Dupont Highway (Route 13) and McMullin Avenue, south of I-295, in Wilmington Manor.

Delaware State Police say the biker was speeding when the motorcycle collided with a car.

The impact caused the motorcycle to break in two.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car continued across the northbound lanes of Route 13 before coming to a rest in a parking lot.

No other injuries were reported.

