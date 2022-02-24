stabbing

Chester County DA announces arrest in deadly Lincoln University stabbing

By
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing at Lincoln University.

The incident was first reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the college campus on the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Arriving police officers found three stabbing victims, all Lincoln University students.

One victim, identified as 21-year-old Jawine Evans, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others were rushed to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware where they were treated and released.

On Wednesday night, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Nydira Smith, 39, of Philadelphia on charges of murder.

Lincoln University released the following statement to Action News:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time."

There were reports that a large brawl broke out before the stabbing.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office is expected to release more details on Thursday.

