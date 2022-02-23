brawl

2 charged with disorderly conduct after massive brawl at Golden Corral

The fight broke out on January 28 at the Golden Corral located on the 1400 block of Street Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 charged with disorderly conduct after massive brawl at Golden Corral

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have charged two men in connection with a brawl at the Golden Corral restaurant in January.

Hector Rios-Rodriguez of Florida and Alexis Rios of Trenton, NJ, face charges of disorderly conduct.

The fight broke out on January 28 at the chain restaurant on the 1400 block of Street Road.

Alexis Rios spoke with Action News after the incident.

SEE ALSO: Video captures massive brawl inside Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Alexis Rios says the brawl started over a misunderstanding regarding a piece of steak.



He claims the fight started over a piece of steak.

"I grab a chair to defend myself," Rios says, "and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown."

Police say the pair are not charged in the fight but say they refused to comply with the investigation and acted in a hazardous way after the fight dispersed.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyfightbrawlcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRAWL
Phil Martelli, 67, relaxed, ready to coach Michigan men's basketball
Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
TOP STORIES
2 people pulled from trench in Lower Merion Twp.
Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Nonprofit helps provide air transportation for medical patients
Wharton graduate hands pizza charity venture over to Philabundance
Police ID 24-year-old Delco man killed in hallway of Philly apartments
Show More
Pennsylvania high court picks new map of congressional districts
DC braces for potential trucker protest
Main Line district makes change to mask policy after hourslong meeting
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
Police union sues over Philadelphia ban on low-level stops
More TOP STORIES News