2 charged with disorderly conduct after massive brawl at Golden Corral

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police have charged two men in connection with a brawl at the Golden Corral restaurant in January.Hector Rios-Rodriguez of Florida and Alexis Rios of Trenton, NJ, face charges of disorderly conduct.The fight broke out on January 28 at the chain restaurant on the 1400 block of Street Road.Alexis Rios spoke with Action News after the incident.He claims the fight started over a piece of steak."I grab a chair to defend myself," Rios says, "and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown."Police say the pair are not charged in the fight but say they refused to comply with the investigation and acted in a hazardous way after the fight dispersed.No serious injuries were reported in the incident.