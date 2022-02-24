Pleasantville City Council revokes strip club's mercantile license after man's death

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pleasantville City Council members voted to revoke the mercantile license of a strip club on Wednesday night following the death of a man last month.Authorities say 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was last seen on January 23 leaving Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road.His body was later found on January 25 in a marsh just east of the business.Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29, of Pleasantville have all been charged with 2nd degree aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the man's death.According to court documents, Mayren-Guzman was escorted out of Centerfolds Cabaret after an incident occurred inside. All three suspects reportedly exited the strip club with the victim.Authorities say the victim was brutally attacked after an argument with one of the suspects."The victim was then struck by Garnell in the face with a closed fist. After Garnell hits the victim, John then strikes the victim with a closed fist several times in the face and body. Additionally, Jamaul then began striking the victim with a closed fist to his face and body and kicked him several times to his face and body while he was on the ground," states an affidavit of probable cause.Multiple witnesses, staff and patrons allegedly witnessed the fight, and police say video also captured the incident.After the assault, authorities say the suspect returned to the strip club while security stayed with the victim.Mayren-Guzman later ran away from the business.During Wednesday night's meeting, a solicitor argued before City Council that Centerfolds served the 19-year-old and his friends alcohol knowing they were underage.Video from when they entered showing their IDs at the door was used as proof the club knew they were under 21."I feel ok at least they're going to close the place. It won't happen again with somebody else," said Mayren-Guzman's mother, Zara Mayren.An official cause for his death has not been released.