Fight outside corner bar ends with deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

A fight outside a corner bar led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

The shooter was caught on surveillance walking away from the scene, police said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and 66th Street.

Belongings, including what appeared to be a diamond chain and earbuds were found nearby.

According to police, the 44-year-old victim was able to crawl into the takeout area of the corner bar.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

