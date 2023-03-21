WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
deadly shooting

Fight outside corner bar ends with deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

The shooter was caught on surveillance walking away from the scene, police said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 10:49AM
Fight outside corner bar ended with deadly shooting in West Philly
EMBED <>More Videos

A fight outside a corner bar led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight outside a corner bar led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and 66th Street.

Belongings, including what appeared to be a diamond chain and earbuds were found nearby.

According to police, the 44-year-old victim was able to crawl into the takeout area of the corner bar.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

The shooter was caught on surveillance walking away from the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW