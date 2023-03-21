Fight outside corner bar ends with deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight outside a corner bar led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and 66th Street.
Belongings, including what appeared to be a diamond chain and earbuds were found nearby.
According to police, the 44-year-old victim was able to crawl into the takeout area of the corner bar.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
The shooter was caught on surveillance walking away from the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
