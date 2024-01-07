Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of imam shot outside mosque in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Hundreds of mourners made their way into the NIA Masjid & Community Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday to pay their respects to Imam Hassan Sharif.

Sharif died after he was shot outside of his mosque Wednesday morning.

Police say they found Sharif lying feet from the mosque with multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen and left arm just after the morning prayer.

"Hasan was a great dad," said Tanasia Ramson, Sharif's daughter. "I cannot describe how it makes us feel how many lives he touched."

Police have yet to name a suspect or motive in Sharif's death, but they say it does not appear to be an act motivated by bias or domestic terrorism.

"And to the killer, we will find you," added Ramson.

People in the area say they do not believe this shooting had anything to do with the crisis in the Middle East or ethnic or religious bias. Instead, they blame the ongoing crisis of violence in the neighborhood.

"The crime in this area just has to stop," said Newark resident Paulette Williams. "It's ridiculous. I'm out of here. I'm moving to another state. I can't take anymore."

The community is asking police to step up their investigation, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Essex County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $25,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department through their 24-hour tip hotline at 1-877-NWK-TIPS, or 1-877-695-8477.