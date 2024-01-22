Man shot, killed inside high-rise building in Philadelphia; person in custody

A gun was recovered at the scene and a man is in custody, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after gunfire rang out in a Philadelphia high-rise building on Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 24th floor of a building on the 200 block of Locust Street in the Society Hill neighborhood.

Officers say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso.

He was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

No further details have been released on this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

