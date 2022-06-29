fatal shooting

Woman killed after man fires 15 shots into Northeast Philadelphia bar: Police

Police said a man walked to a pick-up truck, about 200 feet away from the bar, and fired 15 shots into the building.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three men after investigators said one of them fired into a bar and fatally shot an innocent customer in the head.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia.

The bar is in a shopping center - where the NetCost Market is located - on Welsh Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said employees tried to kick three men out of the bar who were causing a disturbance, but one had to be forced out.

The man then walked to a pick-up truck, about 200 feet away, and fired 15 shots into the bar, police said.

All three men left the scene in the truck, which is described as black or dark in color.

Investigators said five of the bullets went through the front window, and one struck the 21-year-old woman in the head.

Police said she was hanging out with friends when they saw her fall to the ground.

"She was not part of the disturbance. She was not an employee. She was just a customer and she was with friends," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Matter of fact, she was not even anywhere near the front window where the bullets went through. She was further at the back of the bar and she was just spending time with her friends when she got struck by stray gunfire."

Police and medics found her on the floor in the back of the bar, rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and into surgery. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim was struck by glass and suffered a cut to his face when bullets went flying through the bar windows, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with nearly two dozen customers and employees as they work to get a better description of the man and the truck.
