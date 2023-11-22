WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man found shot, killed near Pottstown District Court; suspect in custody

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or what led up to the deadly shooting.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 11:47PM
Man found shot, killed near Pottstown District Court; suspect in custody
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot, killed near Pottstown District Court; suspect in custody

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a murder near the Pottstown District Court.

It happened just after noon at South Hanover Street on Wednesday.

Police say a male victim was shot twice at close range and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter is in custody, police say.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or what led up to the deadly shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW