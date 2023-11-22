Man found shot, killed near Pottstown District Court; suspect in custody

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or what led up to the deadly shooting.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a murder near the Pottstown District Court.

It happened just after noon at South Hanover Street on Wednesday.

Police say a male victim was shot twice at close range and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter is in custody, police say.

