Deadly stabbing victim was home invasion suspect: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who died at a hospital from multiple stab wounds Thursday turned out to be a suspect in a home invasion earlier in the night, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, someone dropped off the stabbing victim at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital around 10:20 p.m.

The victim had stab wounds to the back and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Later, police determined the stabbing victim was a suspect in a home invasion on the 600 block of Tulip Street in the Wissinoming section of the city.

During the home invasion, another person was shot in the arm. That person is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.
