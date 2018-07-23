U.S. & WORLD

Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
LOS ANGELES --
A woman says her cousin's violent rampage through Los Angeles, which killed a supermarket employee, started when he shot their grandmother in a domestic dispute.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gene Evin Atkins was booked on suspicion of murder Sunday - a day after police say he wounded his grandmother and led them on a chase that ended with a gunfight and standoff at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

A store worker, 27-year-old Melyda Corado, was killed.

Atkins' cousin, Charlene Egland, says that for weeks Atkins had argued with his grandmother, who was tired of Atkins' girlfriend staying at their home.

On Saturday, police say Atkins shot his grandmother several times - grazing his girlfriend - and drove off in what became a bullet-punctuated chase and hostage standoff before he surrendered.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtrader joe'sshootingstandoff
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Woman impaled by beach umbrella on Maryland beach
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Alligator found in Prospect Park backyard
Delco parish gathers for mass after devastating fire
Firefighter, resident injured in Christiana fire
Show More
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
2 firefighters injured battling rowhome fire
More News